Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

