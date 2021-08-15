Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $270,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 2,950,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

