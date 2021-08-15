Avion Wealth Sells 357 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avion Wealth lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,388,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

