Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

