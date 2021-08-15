Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 895 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.58. 1,908,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

