Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERIC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

