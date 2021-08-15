Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 165.1% in July

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,778. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

