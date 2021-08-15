Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Grows By 155.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 112,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000.

Shares of FID traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

