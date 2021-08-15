Avion Wealth Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VO remained flat at $$244.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

