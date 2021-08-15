$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PJT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. 57,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,421. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

