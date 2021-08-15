Loopring Hits 1-Day Volume of $44.69 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $425.97 million and approximately $44.69 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

