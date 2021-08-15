Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Coty reported sales of $560.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 5,849,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,237. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.