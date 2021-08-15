Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $173.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.52 million to $174.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $689.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.46 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $691.62 million, with estimates ranging from $690.23 million to $693.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. 66,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,569. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

