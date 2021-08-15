Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 2,282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 121,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

