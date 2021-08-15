Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 2,282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.
OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 121,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.16.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
