Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

