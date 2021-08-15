Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 2,010,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

