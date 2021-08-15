Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $112.21 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.