Financial Contrast: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) versus Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Confluent alerts:

0.2% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Confluent and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Confluent and Palantir Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 8 5 0 2.38 Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78

Confluent currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential downside of 15.56%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Confluent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Confluent and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $236.58 million 59.44 -$229.83 million N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 42.77 -$1.17 billion $0.19 131.05

Confluent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.