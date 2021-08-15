Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.