Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $720,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 275,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

