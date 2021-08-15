Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNL remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 343,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,887. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

