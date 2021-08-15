Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 92.9%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 26,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

