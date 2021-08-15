Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.49. 1,019,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.