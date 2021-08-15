Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 306,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,163. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

