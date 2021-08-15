$55.26 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post sales of $55.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $171.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909 in the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 9,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.39, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

