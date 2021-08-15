Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,120. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

