Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Expands By 383.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 383.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 222,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.