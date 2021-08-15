Keep4r Achieves Market Capitalization of $461,182.72 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $461,182.72 and $131,853.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00011600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00870140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

