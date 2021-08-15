Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. 4,107,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,238. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

