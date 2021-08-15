Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

