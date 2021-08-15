Banano (BAN) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $282,553.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,164 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

