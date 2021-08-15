Ledyard National Bank Sells 259 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 310,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 12.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 255,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

