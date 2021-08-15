Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 163,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

