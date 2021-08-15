Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$244.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

