Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oil States International by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 520,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

