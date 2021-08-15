Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 520,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
