Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ROVVF remained flat at $$7.98 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

