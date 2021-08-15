3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

