Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.7 days.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

