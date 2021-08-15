Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,702 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,702 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $189,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 103.7% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

