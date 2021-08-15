Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Trimmed by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 6.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

