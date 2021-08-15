DNotes (NOTE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 66.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $12,851.46 and $46.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 64.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

