Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

