iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock remained flat at $$119.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 458,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.