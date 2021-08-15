Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 1,218,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

