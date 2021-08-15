Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

