Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $37,671.07

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $37,671.07 and $145.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00154229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.75 or 1.00298345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00878308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.17 or 0.07058445 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

