OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044241 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

