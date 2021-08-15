AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

