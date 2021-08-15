AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $72.82. 1,727,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.