Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 114,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 317,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

